Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over airlines bailout
California rushes to prevent virus spread among the homeless
Exercise tips to reduce ‘cabin fever’ while social distancing
Video
Trump focuses attention on possible coronavirus treatments
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
Chase for the Championship
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Big Race – Daytona
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Way Back Wednesday
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 4pm Thursday Weather Artist of the Day_3.19.20
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Mar 19, 2020 / 08:52 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 19, 2020 / 08:52 PM EDT
Rob’s 4pm Thursday Weather Artist of the Day_3.19.20
TRENDING HEADLINES
Mount Pleasant church warns members of possible exposure to COVID-19
INTERACTIVE MAP: County-by-county cases of coronavirus in SC
DHEC: 21 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 81 total
WATCH: McMaster, state health officials provide update on coronavirus pandemic in SC
Video
Warrant from Myrtle Beach police: Woman charged after she, daughter tested positive for drugs
Gov McMaster issues Executive Order to combat spread of COVID-19
Former SC Governor David Beasley tests positive for COVID-19
News Across the Lowcountry
Mount Pleasant church warns members of possible exposure to COVID-19
PSA from Trident Health
UPDATE: Missing 81-year-old man with medical conditions found
CCSD adds 10 additional WiFi bus stops
Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing Board of Directors
Keeping a social distance is for others
Video
Lowcountry Food Bank continues to help those in need during coronavirus pandemic
Video
BCSO investigating shooting near Goose Creek
Video
Carnival Sunshine crew will remain on ship for at least two weeks
City of Charleston limits gatherings to 10 people or less
Shoppers buying out essential items due to Coronavirus concerns
Video
Social Distancing: Mount Pleasant limits gatherings to 10 people or less
Video
American Red Cross facing ‘severe blood shortage’ amid coronavirus outbreak; healthy donors needed
Rep. Cunningham to self-quarantine after coming in contact with a member of Congress who tested positive for COVID-19
Video
Sen. Scott: Coronavirus stimulus package “could accelerate small business layoffs and closures”
Video
3rd Roper St. Francis patient tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Local restaurant adds items to their menu to help customers
Video
Trident Health implements visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases increase statewide
Video
MORNING RUSH: Top headlines for March 19th, 2020
Video
UPDATE: Summerville mom and daughter test negative for COVID-19, no longer quarantined
Video
More Local News