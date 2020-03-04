Live Now
Live coverage of Super Tuesday and the Democratic primary

Rob’s 4pm Tuesday Weather Artist of the Day for March 3rd

Storm Team 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rob’s 4pm Tuesday Weather Artist of the Day for March 3rd

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES

News Across the Lowcountry

More Local News