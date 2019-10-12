Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Trump administration pays NGOs who helped migrants
Top Stories
Haunted History: Charleston’s Old City Jail
Charleston PD investigate shooting incident after man hospitalized
Everyday Hero: Disaster Relief
FBI: Upstate woman kidnapped, sexually assaulted girl she met online
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Haunted History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Toys for Tots
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
Clear the Shelters
The Mel Robbins Show
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Friday, October 11th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Oct 11, 2019 / 08:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 11, 2019 / 08:30 PM EDT
Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Friday, October 11th
TRENDING HEADLINES
Buried Alive: The haunting story of Julia Legare
FBI: Upstate woman kidnapped, sexually assaulted girl she met online
Origin of the Summerville Light
Gaffney Police: Teens in critical condition after double shooting
Rob Fowler and Octavia Mitchell visit Beech Hill Elementary School for Career Day
Hand sinks as dump sinks help scuttle Mt. Pleasant restaurant’s DHEC grade
Townhome fire displaces six residents in North Charleston
News Across the Lowcountry
Charleston PD investigate shooting incident after man hospitalized
Fire dangers: Local forest officials concerned over drought conditions
Officials: Attempted murder suspect out on bond leads police pursuit in Berkeley Co.
Townhome fire displaces six residents in North Charleston
DHEC: Fox potentially exposes one Charleston Co. person to rabies
Emergency crews respond to vehicle fire on Johns Island
New K9 Sif busts alleged cocaine trafficker in Surfside Beach
SCDNR has seen a record-setting season for sea turtle nesting
Funding for portable ice skating rink approved for downtown Summerville
Police: Multiple shots fired at Mount Pleasant home early Friday morning
Sen. Graham pranked by Russians, calls out Trump on withdrawal from Northern Syria
‘BackPack Buddies’ helps to feed hungry children over weekends during the school year
Crown Leadership Academy receives Cool School award
Isle of Palms Officials investigate malware attack on city servers
Officials: N. Charleston murder suspect putting up fight on extradition back to the Lowcountry
Good Question: Is it still ok to take Zantac after the FDA warned it may contain a potentially dangerous impurity
Former school bus driver sentenced to 22 years for criminal sexual conduct and exploitation of a 14-year-old girl
Authorities: Man arrested in Georgetown County on charges from Connecticut
SC: Google can pump drinking water for servers
Coroner identifies 32-year-old woman following fatal collision on Ladson Road
More Local News