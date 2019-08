Advances in technology, especially over the last 75 years, have allowed us to examine previously unknown reaches of space- black skies now becoming nebula and galaxies. All a result of gathering more light-here’s Laura Penny, an astronomy professor at the College of Charleston with a great explanation.

“If you want to think about collecting more water in a short amount of time- you’d want as wide a bucket as possible. It’s the same thing with light. The wider the telescope, the more light you can take in.”