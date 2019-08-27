Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, August 26th

Hurricanes present many devastating impacts: wind, rain, storm surge. For many, wind takes ranks over all others due to the widespread use of the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. This scale, which everyone knows by now, estimates property damage and assigns it a category 1-5.

Therein lies the problem, as the category is assigned to a storm based on its wind speed- and nothing else. Winds are just one part of the hurricane, and in fact not even the deadliest impact.