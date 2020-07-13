Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Crime News
Lowcountry Beaches
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Trio of Ohio sisters give birth on same day at same hospital
Top Stories
‘Motorcyclists have got common sense:’ Myrtle Beach Bike Week kicks off, thousands expected
Video
California shuts bars, indoor dining and most gyms, churches
Lawyer: El Paso shooting suspect has ‘mental disabilities’
City of Charleston has not yet issued tickets for those not wearing a face mask
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Destination Vacation
Clear the Shelters
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, July 13th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Jul 13, 2020 / 06:03 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 13, 2020 / 06:03 PM EDT
Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, July 13th
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Why SCEMD asked MUSC to “pause” its newly released COVID-19 Warning Level system
Video
Gov. McMaster extends South Carolina State of Emergency
Comet NEOWISE FAQ and how to see it
MUSC agrees to pause use of Charleston COVID-19 Warning Level System
Dorchester District 2 superintendent to present reopening suggestions during Monday night board meeting
Video
Lane closure expected in Johns Island due to construction
Video
Lawn mowing service app expanding to Charleston