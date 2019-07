Colonel Jon Rockstad, now retired in Summerville, was senior search and recovery controller for Apollo 11, 12, and now 13. Rockstad’s main role was to coordinate emergency recovery if something would go wrong with Apollo and require an emergency landing. The past two trips to the moon and back had been nearly perfect, and two days into Apollo 13- it seemed to be the case as well.

Quick thinking got the crew secure but uncomfortable and on a trajectory back to Earth. But that was only the beginning of their problems as more issues, including where Rockstad was stationed- Ramstein air force base in Germany, were just around the corner.