Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Crime News
Top Stories
California issues guidelines for church reopenings
Top Stories
Woman taken hostage by Connecticut murder suspect found safe
Branson’s Virgin Orbit fails on first rocket launch attempt
California issues guidelines for church reopenings
UN virus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Open for Business
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Traffic
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Senior Sendoff
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, May 25th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
May 25, 2020 / 04:42 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 25, 2020 / 04:42 PM EDT
Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, May 25th
Click for latest news and information
Upload your senior photo!
News 2: Backyard Sports
TRENDING HEADLINES
Memorial Day weekend boat rally sparks controversy
Video
Stimulus checks: Some Social Security recipients receiving checks beginning Friday
Man arrested after crashing car into North Charleston residence
Video
Woman arrested after deputy discovers drugs during traffic stop in Summerville
Mail-in ballots will not require witness signature for June Primaries
Keeping dogs safe in warm weather
Two rescued from capsized boat near Edisto
Video