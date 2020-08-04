Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Back 2 School
Crime News
Lowcountry Beaches
Top Stories
The Citadel to use new technology to enhance virtual learning
Video
Top Stories
North Myrtle Beach sea turtle patrol finds more than 100 dead hatchlings after hurricane
Gallery
Carowinds to remain closed through 2020 due to COVID-19
Texas medical board warns physicians who claim COVID-19 cure
Garden City crews are pushing sand and water off streets
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Coronavirus
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Destination Vacation
Clear the Shelters
Newsfeed Now
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, August 4th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Aug 4, 2020 / 05:37 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 4, 2020 / 05:37 PM EDT
Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, August 4th
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Crews working fire at aluminum plant in Goose Creek
Video
Well-known acrobat handcuffed in Myrtle Beach over thong ordinance; video goes viral
Video
Watch Live
IOPPD: Body of man that washed up on Front Beach was missing from Sullivan’s Island
News
DHEC: 1,168 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 93,604 total
City of Charleston Hurricane Isaias Monday night update