Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, March 31st

TORNADO WATCH: A Tornado Watch has been issued for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton Counties until 9:00 p.m.

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) - A line of showers and thunderstorms will approach the Lowcountry this afternoon and move offshore by mid-evening. Some thunderstorms in this line could become severe with a threat of wind damage, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.