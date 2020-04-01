Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
How self-isolation can affect your mental health
Video
Regulators mull reversing $462M increase in PG&E fire fines
Hospitals overflowing with bodies in US epicenter of virus
Should you wear mask in public if not sick with coronavirus?
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
Chase for the Championship
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Big Race – Daytona
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Way Back Wednesday
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, March 31st
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Mar 31, 2020 / 08:00 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 31, 2020 / 08:00 PM EDT
Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, March 31st
TRENDING HEADLINES
‘We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die.’ Aircraft carrier’s captain wants to isolate crew on shore
Gov. McMaster orders nonessential businesses closed in South Carolina
Video
INTERACTIVE MAP: County-by-county cases of coronavirus in SC
Update: City of Charleston COVID-19 response
Video
South Carolina rated ‘D’ when it comes to practicing social distancing
Mayor of Mount Pleasant enacts ‘stay at home’ proclamation, will begin at midnight Thursday and last for two weeks
Video
Classifying ‘Essential Employees’ in the COVID-19 pandemic
News Across the Lowcountry
Roper launches Ask a Nurse Hotline
Update: City of Charleston COVID-19 response
Video
How self-isolation can affect your mental health
Video
City of Goose Creek sues Santee Cooper
DIY crafts: Learning with Jenga
Checking in on Berkeley County School District’s E-Learning platform during school closures
Video
LOVE: Charleston County Probate Court offers virtual marriage license application process
Video
WATCH: Princesses go virtual to comfort kids during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
WATCH: Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg shares update on city’s response to COVID-19
Video
Colleton County teachers are 3-D printing masks for first responders
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tornado Watch active for much of the Lowcountry, severe storms expected Tuesday evening
Video
Deputies arrest 2 men on various drug charges after receiving tip about wanted felon in Summerville
Mayor Summey says North Charleston is following state recommendations, no plans to issue ‘stay home’ order
Video
Mayor of Mount Pleasant enacts ‘stay at home’ proclamation, will begin at midnight Thursday and last for two weeks
Video
Roper: 17 new patients test positive for COVID-19; 133 patients used drive-thru collection site Monday
Video
Bishop at St. Andrews Church recovering from COVID-19, now off ventilator
Video
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse permanently closes S. Market Street restaurant
Video
Pedestrian killed while crossing Highway 35 in Berkeley County, Highway Patrol says
Video
City leaders meet to discuss Charleston’s response to COVID-19
Video
How the Detention Center is handling the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
More Local News
Trending Stories
‘We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die.’ Aircraft carrier’s captain wants to isolate crew on shore
Gov. McMaster orders nonessential businesses closed in South Carolina
Video
INTERACTIVE MAP: County-by-county cases of coronavirus in SC
Update: City of Charleston COVID-19 response
Video
South Carolina rated ‘D’ when it comes to practicing social distancing