Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Pandemic Pass or Fail
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Lowcountry Beaches
Top Stories
Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink
Dorchester District 2 will remain on a hybrid learning model through November 6th
Haunted History: A room for two when it’s just you
Video
Judge: SC cannot reject ballots due to mismatched signatures
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Toys for Tots
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Blitz On 2
Local Sports
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
Masters Report
National Sports
ACC Football
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Haunted History
Toys for Tots
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, October 27th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Oct 27, 2020 / 04:27 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 27, 2020 / 04:27 PM EDT
Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, October 27th
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Person spotted stealing catalytic converters shot in the leg by business owner, deputies say
Video
Fired Winthrop University police officer facing 52 charges including sexual crimes against minors
Wells Fargo expected to announce massive layoffs
Video
Haunted History: A room for two when it’s just you
Video
2021 income tax brackets released: Where do you stand?
Application process for CARES Act small business grant programs begins Monday
Video
CPD investigating aggravated assault/hate crime on member of LGBTQ community