Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Back 2 School
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Lowcountry Beaches
Top Stories
Two injured after ‘possible shooting’ at Coastal Grand Mall
Video
Closet of Hope seeks volunteers to provide necessities to foster children
Video
Coach Swinney: No. 1 Clemson ready to begin another title run
Rochester police leaders retire after suffocation death
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Blitz On 2
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Investigators
Features
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Vacation
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, September 8th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Sep 8, 2020 / 05:25 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 8, 2020 / 05:25 PM EDT
Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, September 8th
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Watch Live
Radar
Six individuals facing federal indictments for crimes committed during May riots, protests in SC
Video
Roper St. Francis Healthcare mailing notices to 92K patients regarding recent cyber privacy incident
Video
Ladson man accused of shooting at cars along I-95 in NC awaits extradition
Video
Dorchester District 2 to kick off the school year entirely online until COVID-19 cases trend downward
Video
DHEC: 390 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 123,801 total