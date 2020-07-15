Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Crime News
Lowcountry Beaches
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Police charge suspect in slaying of 8-year-old Atlanta girl
Top Stories
Climate change makes freak Siberian heat 600 times likelier
Coronavirus data is funneled away from CDC, sparking worries
Megan Thee Stallion says she was shot, expects to recover
Rep. Gillard to hand out masks, information on COVID-19 to communities in downtown Charleston
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Destination Vacation
Clear the Shelters
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Wednesday, July 15th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Jul 15, 2020 / 04:32 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 15, 2020 / 04:32 PM EDT
Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Wednesday, July 15th
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Trident: COVID-19 hospitalizations rising
IOP implements further restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19
Video
DHEC: 1,850 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 62,071 total
Video
Watch Live
Governor McMaster says all school districts must submit reopening plans that allow both face-to-face and virtual instruction
Video
Masks now required in all public places within the City of Charleston
Video
SC Superintendent Molly Spearman addresses start of the 2020-21 school year
Video