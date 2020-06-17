Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 5:00PM

Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Wednesday, June 17th

Storm Team 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Wednesday, June 17th

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES