Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
California political donor charged in 2 overdose deaths
Top Stories
3 charged with providing drugs that killed rapper Mac Miller
AP-NORC poll: Most say whites treated more fairly by police
Cities push opioid lawsuits against family that owns Purdue
Tensions over Hong Kong unrest flare on US college campuses
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Black & Blue Huddle
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Haunted History
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
Clear the Shelters
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
EYE ON THE STORM | Rob Fowler takes a look back at Hurricane Hugo and what is next for the tropics
Rob’s 4pm Wednesday Weather Artist of the Day 10.2.19
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Oct 2, 2019 / 07:26 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 2, 2019 / 07:26 PM EDT
Rob’s 4pm Wednesday Weather Artist of the Day 10.2.19
TRENDING HEADLINES
Eye on the Storm
Two nights in a row patrons are held at gunpoint outside of popular King Street tapas restaurant
Shooting near CCU Campus, students asked to shelter in place
Hilton Head girl brings knives to school, threatens to kill boy over crush, police say
Several displaced after fire damages several apartments in Goose Creek
Goose Creek man charged with distributing child pornography
News
News Across the Lowcountry
Bomb squad responds to suspicious package call in N. Charleston on Wednesday
Mumps Outbreak: 2 new cases of mumps confirmed at the College of Charleston
Several displaced after fire damages several apartments in Goose Creek
Charleston PD searching for June 2019 assault and battery suspect
Multiple agencies respond fire at the Spring Hill apartment complex in Goose Creek
Charleston Police arrest juvenile following police chase in stolen SUV
Goose Creek man charged with distributing child pornography
Deputies arrest suspect in January 2019 homicide at Shuler Cemetery
Shem Creek Pedestrian Bridge to officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony
Life at 100: Tips for a long life from “Smiley”
Cool School Teacher: Joseph Jutzi
Charleston County is welcoming its first housing Court
Community concerned over CCSD’s recommendation to close Minnie-Hughes Elementary School
Police: Suspect arrested in shopping center shooting extradited back to Lowcountry
Mother speaks after 4-year-old son was reportedly pushed off school bus and taken to hospital
Sheriff: Suspect apprehended after fleeing from deputies during traffic stop in Awendaw
Timberland introduces new all girls weightlifting class
Crews will be replacing outdated equipment at the Sycamore Ave & St. Andrews Blvd intersection
Report: Victim suffered multiple injuries during a fight between a group of juveniles
Fire danger concerns across S.C.
More Local News