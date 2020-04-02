Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Charleston City Leaders break down ‘Stay at Home’ order
Video
Feds: Man intentionally derailed LA train near hospital ship
FDA hasn’t authorized a two-minute test for coronavirus
Gun background checks smash records amid coronavirus fears
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
Chase for the Championship
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Big Race – Daytona
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Way Back Wednesday
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
FACTS NOT FEAR: Tracking the coronavirus in the United States
Rob’s 4pm Wednesday Weather Artist of the Day_4.1.20
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Apr 1, 2020 / 08:49 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 1, 2020 / 08:49 PM EDT
Rob’s 4pm Wednesday Weather Artist of the Day_4.1.20
TRENDING HEADLINES
INTERACTIVE MAP: County-by-county cases of coronavirus in SC
Charleston City Leaders break down ‘Stay at Home’ order
Video
South Carolina rated ‘D’ when it comes to practicing social distancing
Mount Pleasant Mayor issues new proclamation to match Governor’s order
Triple homicide suspect from AMBER Alert taken into custody by Tampa police
Video
Gov. McMaster orders some nonessential businesses closed in South Carolina
Video
Local nurse speaks out about feeling unprotected while treating symptomatic patients
Video
News Across the Lowcountry
Local nurse speaks out about feeling unprotected while treating symptomatic patients
Video
Charleston City Leaders break down ‘Stay at Home’ order
Video
Dorchester Paws offering virtual meet and greets, open by appointment only
Video
MUSC Update: 38 COVID-19 positive staff members, plans to increase hospital capacity continue
Rep. Cunningham says having COVID-19 gave him a better understanding of how it is spread, why we need stay at home orders
Video
MPPD helps businesses ensure safe shopping
College of Charleston to issue partial refunds for on-campus housing, parking and meal plans
Video
Mount Pleasant Mayor issues new proclamation to match Governor’s order
Local business offering alternative ways to help healthcare workers
How you can enjoy live local music while sheltering at home
Santee Cooper temporarily closing some facilities
Police arrest three people following drive-by shooting in Goose Creek
Video
Georgetown temporarily suspends sign requirements
Way Back Wednesday: The History of Drayton Hall
Lowcountry church members to sing, cheer on healthcare workers outside Georgetown hospital
Pawleys Island liquor store teams up with food trucks to feed the community for free
Video
Moncks Corner mayor encourages residents to stay home
Video
Roper: 12 new patients tested positive for COVID-19, 65 total
Video
Seabrook Island to discuss short term rentals during emergency meeting
Video
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Summerville
Video
More Local News
Trending Stories
INTERACTIVE MAP: County-by-county cases of coronavirus in SC
Charleston City Leaders break down ‘Stay at Home’ order
Video
South Carolina rated ‘D’ when it comes to practicing social distancing
Mount Pleasant Mayor issues new proclamation to match Governor’s order
Triple homicide suspect from AMBER Alert taken into custody by Tampa police
Video