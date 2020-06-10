Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Unrest in the Lowcountry
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Crime News
Top Stories
Clemson Football players to lead peaceful protest Saturday
Top Stories
Panthers remove embattled ex-owner Richardson’s statue
Live
Louisiana: Family of black man dead in custody wants answers
Anna Wintour apologizes for race-related `mistakes’
$2 million Mega Millions ticket sold in South Carolina
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Open for Business
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Senior Sendoff
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 4:00PM
Rob’s 4pm Wednesday Weather Artist of the Day_June 10th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Jun 10, 2020 / 04:18 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 10, 2020 / 04:18 PM EDT
Rob’s 4pm Wednesday Weather Artist of the Day_June 10th
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
News 2 Live Event
#BoycottKingStreet more than just a social media post
Video
WATCH: Sprinklers spray seniors, field during Ashley Ridge High School graduation
Video
DHEC: 528 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 15,759 total
Watch Live
Jaime Harrison challenges Lindsey Graham to series of four debates
News 2 Election Results