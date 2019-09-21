Rob’s 5pm Friday Weather Artist of the Day 9.20.19

Storm Team 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rob’s 5pm Friday Weather Artist of the Day 9.20.19

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES

Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years

More Hurricane Hugo