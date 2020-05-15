Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Crime News
Top Stories
Advocates seek investigation of State Police surveillance
Top Stories
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
Man paroled over coronavirus concerns charged in slaying
NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday _ with provisos
Most US states fall short of recommended testing levels
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Open for Business
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Traffic
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Senior Sendoff
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 5pm Friday Weather Artist of the Day_5.15.20
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
May 15, 2020 / 05:35 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 15, 2020 / 05:35 PM EDT
Rob’s 5pm Friday Weather Artist of the Day_5.15.20
Click for latest news and information
Upload your senior photo!
News 2: Backyard Sports
TRENDING HEADLINES
Charleston drug dealer “Mean Man” sentenced to federal prison
US District Attorney, multiple law enforcement agencies charge 12 in drug bust
Video
OCSO: Over $70,000 worth of drugs seized from man dealing out of motel room
SLED: Early morning officer-involved shootings, vehicle pursuits were related
Video
SLED investigating after suspect exchanged gunfire with law enforcement during vehicle pursuit
Video
Evictions to resume: What you need to know
Video
DHEC: 232 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 8,407 total