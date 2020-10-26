Rob’s 5pm Monday, October 26th Weather Artist of the Day

"As a bat biologist, I think they’re adorable! One of my friends mentioned that they’re like a chihuahua. Sort of ugly cute? No offense to chihuahua owners!"

Jennifer Kindel likes bats. As the State Bat Biologist for South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, she travels throughout the state, monitoring bat populations and working to help clear these creature’s reputation. Because, let’s face it-bats get a bad rap on account of the... you know, blood sucking. But despite what horror movies tell you, vampire bats aren’t all around us.