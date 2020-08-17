Rob’s 5pm Monday Weather Artist of the Day_August 17th

Paleontologist Dr. Robert Boessenecker has been studying it and other ancient dolphins and whales for a while at the College of Charleston. "We have multiple lines of evidence that Ankylorhiza was an apex predator like a modern-day killer whale- only a bit smaller."

Slightly smaller than a killer whale, but at 16 feet long it was giant compared to its bottlenose brethren- and possibly more ferocious as well.