Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Unrest in the Lowcountry
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Crime News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Two protests scheduled to honor Emanuel 9 and others
Video
Top Stories
Dispatcher unafraid of being ‘snitch’ reports Floyd arrest
Drive-Thru Drama: Wrong sauce sends Sonic customer into destructive rage
Video
Sweeping asylum rules near as public feedback is sought
Coronavirus death rate is higher for those with chronic ills
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Open for Business
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Senior Sendoff
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 6:00PM
Rob’s 5pm Monday Weather Artist of the Day_June 15th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Jun 15, 2020 / 05:36 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 15, 2020 / 05:36 PM EDT
Rob’s 5pm Monday Weather Artist of the Day_June 15th
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
DHEC: 582 new COVID-19 cases, 19,378 total
Watch Live
Charleston County School District employee fired after offensive social media remarks
Video
White House considers second round of stimulus: How much money could you receive?
Video
DHEC: 799 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 18,795 total
INTERACTIVE MAP: County-by-county cases of coronavirus in SC
Man severely burned after lawnmower ignites, explodes outside Lively Stone Temple
Gallery