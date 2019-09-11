Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Records: West Texas gunman has ‘suicidal tendencies’ in 2001
Top Stories
Raymond Newton wins Georgetown County County Council seat for District 5
Police arrest suspects in connection to 9 N.Charleston vehicle break-ins
Tent courts set to open on border for US asylum seekers
High school athlete disqualified over swimsuit modesty rule
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
The Mel Robbins Show
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Hispanic Heritage Month
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Clear the Shelters
Contests
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 5pm Tuesday, 9.10.19 Weather Artist of the Day
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Sep 10, 2019 / 08:44 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 10, 2019 / 08:44 PM EDT
Rob’s 5pm Tuesday, 9.10.19 Weather Artist of the Day
TRENDING HEADLINES
The City of Goose Creek is considering entering the electric business
Police arrest suspects in connection to 9 N.Charleston vehicle break-ins
Charleston PD called to suspicious package; white powder found in envelope
Mother sentenced for heroin overdose of teen son
New speed radar coming to bridge over Folly River
Crews respond to fatal collision in Colleton Co. over the weekend
McMaster declares Sept. as ‘Airbag Recall Repair Month,’ asks SC residents to check airbags
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Share your Hurricane Hugo memory with News 2
Forecasters: Hurricane Hugo was not the worst-case scenario for the Lowcountry
After Hugo: Look at forecast improvements over the last 30 years
Georgetown fire chief recalls boots-on-the-ground effort after Hurricane Hugo
Georgetown florist used delivery van to help community recover from Hurricane Hugo
Working through Hugo; local nurses recall scary night on shift
Linda Lombard recalls her role in warning the city about Hurricane Hugo’s impacts
Three men recall life during and after Hurricane Hugo in rural Berkeley County
Sheriff Duane Lewis recalls his experience during Hurricane Hugo
Remembering Hurricane Hugo’s impact on the Town of Summerville
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years Later – The storm’s impact on Dorchester County
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
News 2 anchors remember their experience during Hurricane Hugo
Tommy Condon’s: Post Hurricane Hugo
30 Years Later: A Look Back At Hurricane Hugo Stats
Storm Team 2’s Rob Fowler remembers Hurricane Hugo 30 years later
Count on 2 takes a look back at Hurricane Hugo: 30 years later
More Hurricane Hugo