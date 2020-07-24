Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Back 2 School
Crime News
Lowcountry Beaches
Top Stories
Pence says schools reopenings ‘best thing for our kids’
Top Stories
Officials: Men’s rights lawyer killed attorney in California
DC orders two-week quarantine for travelers from hotspots
26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic
Shooting in Moncks Corner sends two men to the hospital on Friday
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Destination Vacation
Clear the Shelters
Newsfeed Now
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Friday, July 24th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Jul 24, 2020 / 06:06 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 24, 2020 / 06:06 PM EDT
Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Friday, July 24th
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
VA COVID-19 relief funding extended through September
Shooting in Moncks Corner sends two men to the hospital on Friday
Radar
Man charged in New Year’s Day hunting accident that killed a man, 9-year-old girl
Video
Second stimulus check update: GOP dithers over plan details, $600 unemployment bonus
Video
Federal eviction moratorium ends Friday; how you can find help to avoid eviction
Video
Page’s Okra Grill announces new food truck location in Moncks Corner