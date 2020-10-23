Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Friday, October 23rd

Storm Team 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Friday, October 23rd

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES