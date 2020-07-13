Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, July 13th

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) - The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has already been a busy one with a record number of storms named so early in the season. Right now we are at five, with a possible sixth on the way.

An area of low pressure moving off of the coast of the Carolina's has the potential to turn tropical. The National Hurricane Center has noted a 70% chance of formation through both the 48 hour and 5 day time frames.