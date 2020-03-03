Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Kushner sells stake in firm using tax breaks he lobbied for
Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women
Pence tells governors money for coronavirus costs is coming
Big Super Tuesday prizes a study in contrasts over voting
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
Chase for the Championship
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Big Race – Daytona
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Black History Month
Way Back Wednesday
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, March 2nd
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Mar 2, 2020 / 08:20 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 2, 2020 / 08:20 PM EST
Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, March 2nd
TRENDING HEADLINES
Casting agents are seeking specific extras for season 2 of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’
Woman wanted for dine-and-dash at a downtown restaurant; left her ID on the table
UPDATE: Police locate 28-year-old woman’s vehicle, say she is still missing
Video
2 arrested after causing more than $100K in damages at Lucy Beckham High School
Charleston prepares for Coronavirus
Video
Warrant from Myrtle Beach police: Woman charged after she, daughter tested positive for drugs
Homes frozen over along Lake Erie in Western New York
Video
News Across the Lowcountry
Woman missing out of Charleston found dead in Spartanburg
Bank of America donates $250K to Mother Emanuel Memorial
Charleston prepares for Coronavirus
Video
Georgetown man gets 15 years for trafficking crack cocaine
Mount Pleasant teen will soon walk again with the help of new technology
Video
Could a new restaurant and brewery be headed to the City of Goose Creek?
Casting agents are seeking specific extras for season 2 of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’
Deputies: 52-year-old man charged with criminal sexual conduct in Georgetown
Rep. Joe Cunningham announces second Congressional Art Competition
2 Your Roots: The history of Marion Square
Video
Remarkable Women: Sandy Morckel
Video
2 arrested after causing more than $100K in damages at Lucy Beckham High School
NCPD responding to motorcycle crash on Palmetto Commerce Parkway, 1 injured
Dorchester County Detention Center to be demolished this week
Video
State leaders to discuss preparedness for the potential impact of the Coronavirus Disease
Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash near Middleton Place
Video
Fuel spill impacting traffic near Shelmore Blvd. in Mount Pleasant
Pets on 2: Rocky and Adrienne
Video
Join JDRF’s fight to end juvenile diabetes at their ‘One Walk’ fundraiser
Video
By-the-numbers: How the Lowcountry voted in the South Carolina primary
Video
More Local News