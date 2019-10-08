Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
US official: Research finds uranium in Navajo women, babies
Top Stories
LA Opera eliminates Placido Domingo’s old job title
Southwest pilots’ union sues Boeing over grounding of plane
FBI: Inmate is most prolific serial killer in US history
Chairman: Federal reserve must avoid political pressures
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Haunted History
Toys for Tots
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
Clear the Shelters
The Mel Robbins Show
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, October 7th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Oct 7, 2019 / 08:38 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 7, 2019 / 08:39 PM EDT
Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, October 7th
TRENDING HEADLINES
Origin of the Summerville Light
Driver of tractor-trailer dies following crash with train in Dorchester County
Buried Alive: The haunting story of Julia Legare
Report: Woman claimed Southern Charm star tried to break into her home
Berkeley County schools in need of morning and afternoon crossing guards
Jet makes emergency landing at Charleston International Airport on Monday
Charleston International Airport ranked #7 best in the US
News Across the Lowcountry
Berkeley County schools in need of morning and afternoon crossing guards
Driver of tractor-trailer dies following crash with train in Dorchester County
Charleston voted #1 best small city in the U.S. for 9th straight year
Charleston International Airport ranked #7 best in the US
Portion of Savannah Hwy. closed after car crashes into home
Man arrested after victim suffers multiple stab wounds early Monday
John Wesley United Methodist Church opens annual pumpkin patch
Report: Woman claimed Southern Charm star tried to break into her home
Man airlifted to hospital after diving into Waccamaw River, hurting neck
Jet makes emergency landing at Charleston International Airport on Monday
Authorities investigating death of inmate in Berkeley County
Fire Prevention Week begins with Fire and Rescue’s annual parade in Summerville
Coroner identifies 10-year-old shooting victim in Hanahan
Summerville-Dorchester Museum to host Pak-A-Sak
Democratic presidential candidates participate in conversation on gun violence in North Charleston
Democratic Party’s “Blue Jamboree” event brought several presidential candidates to the Lowcountry
Boeing holds their annual Family Day
Poet Nikki Giovanni visits the Lowcountry for the Black Ink Festival
North Charleston Police Department goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Road closures expected due to Isle of Palms Connector 5K and 10K Race
More Local News