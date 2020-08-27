Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Back 2 School
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Lowcountry Beaches
Top Stories
Louisiana’s ‘Cajun Riviera’ in shambles from Hurricane Laura
Additional Greek houses at UofSC quarantine after several new coronavirus cases
Video
Police largely silent as outrage builds over Blake shooting
Local volunteers arrive in Louisana to help with Hurricane Laura recovery efforts
Video
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Features
Destination Vacation
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Thursday, August 27th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Aug 27, 2020 / 05:26 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 27, 2020 / 05:26 PM EDT
Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Thursday, August 27th
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Family remembers Georgetown double homicide victims shot during traffic altercation
Video
City of Charleston orders ‘prompt, emergency’ demolition of St. Julian Devine Chimneys
Video
Christmas on the Yorktown? Hallmark movie to be filmed on the ship
Ashley Ridge High School student, 16, dies after returning home from football practice
Video
IOP residents react to proposed paid parking, share differing opinions
Video
Clemson releases reduced seating plan for fall sports
Gallery
Authorities: South Carolina woman aimed gun at census worker, fired shots