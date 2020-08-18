Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Back 2 School
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Lowcountry Beaches
Top Stories
Public lands chief hangs on despite nomination getting nixed
Red Cross in need of blood drive hosts due to COVID-19
Video
Many steps needed for accurate COVID-19 test results
Appeals court: On 2nd thought, tax bikini latex clubs
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Features
Destination Vacation
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, August 18th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Aug 18, 2020 / 05:36 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 18, 2020 / 05:36 PM EDT
Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, August 18th
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
11 year old hailed a hero after helping his family escape a serious crash on I-26
Video
Radar
First female African American officer hired by Summerville PD dies from COVID-19 complications
Watch Live
Construction begins on new pickleball courts in Summerville
Video
Berkeley County deputies searching for woman in missing, deceased dog case
SC Aquarium hosting Healthcare Heroes Month