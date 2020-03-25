Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Folly Beach City Council suspends short term rentals, adopts restrictions to protect residents
Video
‘Cacophony of coughing’: Inside NYC’s virus-besieged ERs
‘Imaginary clock’: Governors reject Trump’s virus timeline
Mayor: Liberty U. ‘reckless’ to let students back amid virus
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
Chase for the Championship
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Big Race – Daytona
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Way Back Wednesday
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, March 24th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Mar 24, 2020 / 09:16 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 24, 2020 / 09:16 PM EDT
Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, March 24th
TRENDING HEADLINES
Charleston City Council approves stay at home ordinance
Classifying ‘Essential Employees’ in the COVID-19 pandemic
INTERACTIVE MAP: County-by-county cases of coronavirus in SC
Mayor Tecklenburg proposes ‘stay at home’ order for the City of Charleston
Video
BJ’s Wholesale Club announces initiatives to combat COVID-19 pandemic
Gov. McMaster: South Carolina schools will remain closed through the month of April
Video
McMaster: “Shelter in place order not off the table,” urges social distancing
Video
News Across the Lowcountry
CCSO investigating shooting near Summerville
Charleston City Council approves stay at home ordinance
CofC confirms first case of COVID-19
MUSC students may continue simulations and clinical rotations, if possible
Folly Beach City Council suspends short term rentals, adopts restrictions to protect residents
Video
Berkeley Electric Co-op warns of phone scam
Diocese of Charleston suspends all Masses until further notice
St. Andrew’s Church gives update on members with COVID-19
Sharing a little good news amid coronavirus concerns
Video
MUSC and Ignis Health introduce new telehealth software platform
2020 Spoleto Festival USA is canceled to due coronavirus concerns
Video
DHEC: 44 additional COVID-19 cases in SC, 342 total
Video
MPPD to host virtual reading patrol
Video
Rep Joe Cunningham advocates for Employee Retention Tax Credit
CCSO trying to locate truck involved in auto vs pedestrian fatality
Mayor Tecklenburg proposes ‘stay at home’ order for the City of Charleston
Video
Coast Guard crew medevacs injured man from cargo ship off Charleston coast
Lowcountry hair salons remain open despite Coronavirus; salon owner concerned
Video
Charleston PD is making some changes to how officers respond to certain calls amid the coronavirus pandemic
Video
Charleston Southern Univ. postpones graduation, will finish the semester online
Video
More Local News