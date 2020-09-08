Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, September 8th

From the 18th to the first half of the 20th century, storms were named after places, after feast days of saints, and sometimes vague objects. Take for example the Rising Sun hurricane of 1700, which slammed into Charleston harbor- so named for a Scottish warship that was stuck nearby.

Flash forward to the 1940s where Navy meteorologists started naming storms after their wives, mothers, and girlfriends. This female-forward nomenclature became standard in 1953 as the World Meteorological Organization started naming tropical storms and hurricanes solely after women. Male names were added to the list nearly a quarter-century later.