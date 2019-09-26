Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Guilty plea in case of man forced by police to lick urinal
Top Stories
Man charged with sexually assaulting child nearly a decade ago
Second man arrested in probe of Mac Miller’s overdose death
The mental and behavioral factors experts say can affect children dealing with obesity
Egg roll: Over 136K eggs fall off semitrailer onto roadway
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Black & Blue Huddle
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
The Mel Robbins Show
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Hispanic Heritage Month
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Clear the Shelters
Contests
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
EYE ON THE STORM: A look at Karen and what else is brewing in the Atlantic
Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Wednesday, September 25th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Sep 25, 2019 / 09:12 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 25, 2019 / 09:12 PM EDT
Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Wednesday, September 25th
TRENDING HEADLINES
Governor McMaster says I-526 completion is moving ahead, but Charleston County says there’s still a roadblock
Authorities seeking information regarding homicide of postal worker in Williamsburg County
3 Colleton County High School students suspended after drugs & handgun found in vehicle
Sheriff: Authorities investigate body found in Ladson
Charleston PD: 11-year-old drives alone from Simpsonville to Charleston to meet person on Snapchat
Eye on the Storm
Sheriff: Man arrested after stealing 300K worth of ‘rare-earth precious metal’
News Across the Lowcountry
Man charged with sexually assaulting child nearly a decade ago
The mental and behavioral factors experts say can affect children dealing with obesity
Brackish Bow ties hit the red carpet at the Emmy’s
BCSD takes action on credit card usage by district employees
Deputies make arrest in 23-year-old cold case related to the burning of Macedonia High School
Sheriff: Man arrested after stealing 300K worth of ‘rare-earth precious metal’
Feds: SC prison cellphone jam test has ‘promising results’
3 involved in Dorchester County vehicle pursuit also wanted for burglary in Georgetown
3 Colleton County High School students suspended after drugs & handgun found in vehicle
Storm debris burning halted following complaints from Ravenel neighbors
The Board of Architectural Review discussing demolitions in Downtown Charleston
Victim transported to MUSC after early morning shooting in North Charleston
Governor McMaster says I-526 completion is moving ahead, but Charleston County says there’s still a roadblock
Charleston PD warns parents of social media dangers after 11-year-old boy drives to meet person on Snapchat
The major factors experts say contribute to childhood obesity
Sheriff: Man arrested in connection to burglary ring in areas throughout S.C.
Three suspects arrested after high-speed chase through the Lowcountry
New badge consideration for Isle of Palms
Health officials to host vaccine clinic following Mumps outbreak at the College of Charleston
Dorchester Co. Public Works continues Hurricane Dorian debris removal
More Local News