Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for 4pm Monday, January 6th

Air is composed of a number of gases- the most important of which is oxygen! But the main component of air is not oxygen, but rather nitrogen. In fact nitrogen is four times more abundant than oxygen in the atmosphere, making up 78% of the total volume of air.

We’re quite fine with oxygen concentrations staying at 21% as oxygen is quite combustible. Higher concentrations would lead to a lot more fires while a lower concentration would leave us struggling to catch a breath. Essentially nitrogen is a space filler! In its gas form it doesn’t react to other substances like oxygen does and as such has built up in our atmosphere over millions of years.