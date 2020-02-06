Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Videos show fatal stabbing on California subway platform
Exception to South Carolina law allows uncertified cops to make arrests, carry gun
Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’
Madoff seeks prison release, citing terminal kidney failure
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Black History Month
Way Back Wednesday
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for 5pm Wednesday, February 5th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Feb 5, 2020 / 08:24 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 5, 2020 / 08:24 PM EST
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for 5pm Wednesday, February 5th
TRENDING HEADLINES
Construction crew finds Civil War artillery shell in downtown Charleston
SC high school student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis is not expected to survive
Upstate high school student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis passes away
Summerville woman wanted for embezzlement
Storm Team 2
Law enforcement ends search for female detainee who escaped custody during transport to Al Cannon Detention Center
Head-on crash in Walterboro sends 3 people to the hospital
News Across the Lowcountry
Law enforcement ends search for female detainee who escaped custody during transport to Al Cannon Detention Center
Exception to South Carolina law allows uncertified cops to make arrests, carry gun
New flu numbers from SC health officials
Walterboro town councilman recalls his time with the Tuskegee Airmen
Authorities searching for man who failed to register as sex offender
Head-on crash in Walterboro sends 3 people to the hospital
Man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender three times
College of Charleston reports new case of the mumps
Construction crew finds Civil War artillery shell in downtown Charleston
Way Back Wednesday: Rainbow Row
NCPD investigating early morning shooting on Northside Drive
MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital is set for final construction inspections on Wednesday
South Carolina schools share concerns over students studying abroad in China amid Coronavirus outbreak
Cool School: Rollings Middle School of the Arts
Local Congressmen respond to President Trump’s State of the Union
Unofficial results: Carter Weaver wins Georgetown County Sheriff’s race in apparent landslide
1.3 Million sidewalk project on James Island
Rod Wilson: From Lowcountry star to Super Bowl champ
S.C. Democratic Officials are working to ensure smooth primary after Iowa Caucus delays
BCSD wants public input on school buses, schedules
More Local News