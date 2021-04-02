Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Friday, April 2nd

Spring has sprung, and so have spring classes for the First Tee!

“We are First Tee Greater Charleston and we use the game of golf as a vehicle to teach kids life skills," Meghan Taylor, Program Director First Tee - Greater Charleston, said. "So things like responsibility, integrity, perseverance, that they first learn on the golf course by chipping putting, doing full swings, and then every class ends with a bridge to life of alright you used responsibility by filling divots, fixing ball marks, so how can you be responsible at home?”