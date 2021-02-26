Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
Restaurants, bar goers emphasize importance of safety as weather warms, last call order lifted
Video
Top Stories
California to spend $28M to help arriving asylum-seekers
White House climate czar to AP: Texas storm ‘a wake-up call’
Things to Know: $1.9T package heads toward House approval
African Americans are encouraged to trace family history
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
PODCAST: There’s a 30% Chance…
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Toys for Tots
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Hunt Hook & Cook
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
National Sports
ACC Football
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Black History Month
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Friday, February 26th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Feb 26, 2021 / 04:42 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 26, 2021 / 04:42 PM EST
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Friday, February 26th
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Gov. McMaster to lift ‘Last Call Order’ and approval process for large gatherings
Watch Live
PHOTO: Large snake found in floodwaters of Horry County
Berkeley County mortuary owner arrested for tax evasion, operating without a license
Charleston Animal Society says someone pushed a dog out of their car onto a busy highway near Edisto
Gallery
The future of Shem Creek
Video
The murder of a First Baptist Church School teacher remains without leads nearly 15 years later
Video