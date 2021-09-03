Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
The Murdaugh Investigation
Coronavirus
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Remembering 9/11
Nation and World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
BestReviews
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Top Stories
Louisiana investigating deaths of Ida nursing home evacuees
Gov. Newsom calls GOP rivals ‘anti-vax,’ but are they?
How Lowcountry hospitals are responding to the COVID-19 surge
Video
US to bolster firefighter ranks as wildfires burn year-round
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Weather Alerts
Weather 101
Download the weather app
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Blitz On 2
Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Tokyo 2020
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Hunger Action Month
Clear the Shelters
News 2 Podcasts
Pets on 2
2 Your Health
Traffic
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
A Moment of Science
Up 2 You
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WCBD
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Email newsletter signup
Work for Us
Meet The Team
WCBD Mobile Apps
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Friday, September 3rd
Weather
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Sep 3, 2021 / 05:38 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 3, 2021 / 05:38 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Join our daily newsletter!
Click for latest news and information
2021 Hurricane Ready Guide
TRENDING HEADLINES
13 alleged members of Lowcountry gang charged for drug, firearm conspiracies
Video
Father says guard rail impaled his daughter’s car and killed her, NCDOT responds
Video
Emergency crews in Berkeley County say illegal parking on neighborhood streets poses serious issues
Video
Charleston porch pirate strikes twice, just minutes after Amazon drops off packages
Video
How likely is South Carolina to be hit by a hurricane?
Man charged with attempted murder after striking victim in the head with a machete outside North Charleston motel
Sheriff: 2 correctional officers injured during riot at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center near Columbia
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up