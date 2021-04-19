Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation and World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
Pressure mounts for release of Knoxville shooting video
Top Stories
Supreme Court likely to bar some ‘green card’ applicants
SC governor, biz groups push for COVID liability protection
Nominate your favorite small business to win a Buzz E-Bike
EXPLAINER: Did mask hamper Chauvin’s image at murder trial?
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
Storm Team 2 Podcasts
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Hunt Hook & Cook
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Carolina Panthers
National Sports
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
News 2 Podcasts
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WCBD
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
WCBD Mobile Apps
Report It!
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, April 19th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Apr 19, 2021 / 05:40 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 19, 2021 / 05:40 PM EDT
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, April 19th
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Lowcountry woman charged with DUI in crash that killed teenager
Judge denies Michael Slager’s motion to overturn sentence
Video
Watch Live
Man who assaulted girlfriend at West Ashley bowling alley temporarily blocked from practicing law in SC
Police: Myrtle Beach man watched kids steal golf cart, laughed instead of stopping them
News 2’s Carolyn Murray honored for her achievements and dedication to the community
Video
Charleston County weighs in on SC absentee ballots found in Maryland
Video
Join our daily newsletter!