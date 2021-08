ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) - Quentin Mazyck, 31, of St. Stephens, turned himself in on Friday, making him the final suspect in connection with the theft of multiple catalytic converters from a local business in December 2020.

“We developed information early in this case as to who may have been involved,” the sheriff said. “It was just a matter of catching up with them.” says Sherriff Ravenell.