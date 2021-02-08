Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
Woman in same-sex custody case who fled the US held in Miami
Top Stories
Wisconsin prosecutor accused of having sex with defendants
Ruling keeps Ronaldo hush-money case with US judge in Nevada
Deputies: Man turns himself in after fatal shooting in Pineville on Saturday
Hundreds line up for COVID-19 vaccine in Berkeley County as new age group opens on Monday
Video
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
PODCAST: There’s a 30% Chance…
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Toys for Tots
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
National Sports
ACC Football
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Everyday Heroes
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, February 8th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Feb 8, 2021 / 05:34 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 8, 2021 / 05:34 PM EST
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, February 8th
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Man, 18, charged with attempted murder after shooting his mother during an argument, deputies say
EXTRAS WANTED: Casting directors looking for local extras to appear in ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 2
BCSO: Three juveniles involved in high-speed chase
Video
Hundreds line up for COVID-19 vaccine in Berkeley County as new age group opens on Monday
Video
Charleston Co. officials investigating early morning crash in West Ashley along Highway 61
Deputies: Man turns himself in after fatal shooting in Pineville on Saturday
Charleston PD investigating shooting at bar on King Street
Video