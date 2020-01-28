Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, January 27th at 5pm

Plastic straws, along with other single use plastics, have been prohibited in Charleston for about a month now in a hope to limit the amount of waste that ends up in our ecosystem.

Hooked Seafood on Market Street is just one of many restaurants who made the transition before the January 1st deadline, “We’re huge advocates for the environment and 100% supportive of the movement to move from plastics to more biodegradable products,” Executive Chef Thad Stuckey says.