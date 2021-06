MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) - A record number of people are quitting their jobs as pandemic restrictions ease. According to a recent Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report that looks at data from April 2021, the number of job openings soared to 9.3 million that month, a series high. The job openings series began in December 2000.

For comparison, in April of 2018, the number of job openings was approximately 4 million. That's closer to the average number.