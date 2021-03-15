Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation and World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
Berkeley County receives $6.89M through Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Top Stories
How well do COVID vaccines protect after organ transplant?
CCSD high schools holding in-person graduation ceremonies
Video
3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody
Sheriff: Gangs in fight end up hurting, shooting own members
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
Storm Team 2 Podcasts
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Toys for Tots
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Hunt Hook & Cook
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
National Sports
ACC Football
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
News 2 Podcasts
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry’s Remarkable Women
Lowcountry Eats
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, March 15th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Mar 15, 2021 / 04:42 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 15, 2021 / 04:42 PM EDT
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, March 15th
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Sheriff: Gangs in fight end up hurting, shooting own members
Changes to Summerville’s mask ordinance in effect Monday; what this means for businesses
Video
South Carolina Black Activist Coalition holds press conference to address Berkeley County student TikTok video mocking death of George Floyd
Video
3 former Orangeburg County deputies sentenced for their roles in narcotics conspiracies, visa fraud
Enrolled veterans of all ages now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine through Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center
Video
Local pharmacies administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Video
How long after the second dose of the COVID vaccine is it effective?