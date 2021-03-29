Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation and World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
US eyes additional UN action on N. Korea after missile tests
Top Stories
Judge orders 3 to trial in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults
New Mexico sues US over proposed nuclear waste storage plans
Anxious about re-entering society as restrictions ease? Here’s how to take back control of your life
Video
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
Storm Team 2 Podcasts
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Hunt Hook & Cook
NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers
National Sports
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
News 2 Podcasts
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry’s Remarkable Women
Lowcountry Eats
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
WCBD Mobile Apps
Report It!
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, March 29th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Mar 29, 2021 / 04:33 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 29, 2021 / 04:33 PM EDT
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, March 29th
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Watch Live
Storm Team 2 | Local Weather
State health officials say monoclonal antibody treatments are reducing COVID-19 related hospitalizations
Extras needed to portray gemstone workers during ‘Righteous Gemstones’ filming
Fetter Healthcare announces upcoming vaccination clinics for Charleston and Colleton Counties
Body of missing North Carolina woman found in woods
St. George man killed while operating auger