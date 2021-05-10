Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation and World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
Crime on King Street: How Charleston PD is dealing with an uptick in violent crime downtown
Video
Top Stories
Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
NASA spacecraft begins 2-year trip home with asteroid rubble
Drone video shows endangered whales appearing to embrace
Amid outcry, NBC says it will not air Golden Globes in 2022
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Weather Alerts
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
Storm Team 2 Podcasts
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Weather Wednesday
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Hunt Hook & Cook
NFL Draft
Indy 500
Carolina Panthers
National Sports
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
News 2 Podcasts
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
A Moment of Science
Traffic
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WCBD
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
WCBD Mobile Apps
Report It!
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, May 10th
Weather
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
May 10, 2021 / 04:33 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 10, 2021 / 04:33 PM EDT
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, May 10th
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
South Carolina plant draws 17K complaints for ‘noxious’ odor
Summerville PD releases additional details on Saturday afternoon shooting at shopping center
Watch Live
Charleston PD investigating shooting, stabbing that stemmed from large fight on King Street
Fourth stimulus check? White House says possible payment up to Congress
Traffic cones creating parking problems along Sullivan’s Island
Video
Investigators working to determine if several fires were intentionally set near Berkeley County woods
Video
Join our daily newsletter!