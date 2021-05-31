Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, May 31st

Our annual season of stress is here- hurricane season officially begins June 1st, but as we know, Mother Nature doesn’t care too much about the calendar. For the 7th year in a row, the Atlantic saw activity before then with the short-lived and unremarkable Ana forming in the open Atlantic early last week.

This trend has warranted conversations about whether or not to start hurricane season earlier, but the powers that be decided earlier this year to table that discussion for another time. They did make one change for this and subsequent seasons, and it’s a big one: changing the way hurricanes are named.