NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - The Liberty Hill Community in North Charleston will celebrate 150 years since its' founding by four freedmen.

Liberty Hill was formerly owned by its' first black owners, Paul and Harriet Trescott, a highly respected within Charleston's free-Black society. Both died in the late 1800s but their family lines continue in Charleston. The Trescott's sold the land to Ishmael, Aaron Middleton, and Plenty and William Lecque for a settlement for freedmen.