Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
Shoppers wary of Northwoods Mall after recent shooting that injured three
Video
Top Stories
JetBlue to add daily flights from Charleston International Airport to New York’s LaGuardia Airport this summer
Divides in parent opinion complicate school reopening push
Prosecutor returns corruption probe to SC attorney general
Investor Icahn signals interest in buying FirstEnergy stock
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
PODCAST: There’s a 30% Chance…
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Toys for Tots
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Hunt Hook & Cook
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
National Sports
ACC Football
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Everyday Heroes
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Thursday, February 18th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Feb 18, 2021 / 05:38 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 18, 2021 / 05:38 PM EST
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Thursday, February 18th
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Where people in Charleston are moving to most
Controversial Myrtle Beach lifeguard practices unlikely to change for 2021 beach season
Watch Live
Five small businesses seeing relief through the City of Charleston and Charleston LDC based loans
Video
NCPD investigating early morning armed robbery on Ashley Phosphate Road
Radar
COVID-19 can make the body ‘attack itself,’ study finds