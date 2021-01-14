Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
In voting to impeach, Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina acknowledges political risk
Top Stories
Instacart, others push incentives to get workers vaccinated
Suit: Cops killed autistic teen by sitting on him, chokehold
Most major US airlines ban guns in luggage for DC flights
HHS leaders: No evidence of child abuse surge amid pandemic
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Toys for Tots
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
National Sports
ACC Football
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Pass or Fail
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Thursday, January 14th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Jan 14, 2021 / 04:41 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 14, 2021 / 04:41 PM EST
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Thursday, January 14th
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
DHEC: 4,809 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 337,845 total
Biden plan with $2,000 stimulus checks expected to include expanded child tax credit
Deputies investigating alleged attempted kidnapping that happened Monday in Summerville
DHEC shifting from containment to mitigation efforts as COVID-19 surges
Watch Live
Nancy Mace co-sponsors bill to award heroic Capitol Police Officer Congressional Gold Metal
Video
Here are the winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot worth $550 million